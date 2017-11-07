Pennsylvania State Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop

WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been shot during a traffic stop.

State police say the trooper was shot Tuesday on state Route 191 in Plainfield Township, Northampton County, about 65 miles north of Philadelphia.

The trooper’s condition was not immediately known.

Police did not immediately release additional information about the shooting.

Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that he is “praying for this trooper and their family.”

