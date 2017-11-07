Police: Retiree Who Portrays Santa Claus Found With Crack Pipe During Traffic Stop

WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) – A retiree who volunteers as a Santa Claus is facing drug charges after police allegedly found a crack pipe in his vehicle during a New Jersey traffic stop.

South Hackensack police say 66-year-old Charles Smith, of Pompton Lakes, was arrested Monday after a traffic stop on Route 46. They say an officer saw the crack pipe next to a Santa Claus costume.

Authorities say a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up more drug paraphernalia, including empty bags of crack and heroin alongside a hypodermic needle.

Multiple phones listed for Smith have been disconnected so he can’t be reached for comment. It’s unknown if Smith has an attorney who could comment for him.

