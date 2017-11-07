Report: Plane Of Former MLB Pitcher Roy Halladay Crashes In Gulf Of Mexico

PITTSBURGH (CBS) – The plane reportedly owned by former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

One person died in the crash. It is not known if Halladay was in the plane, however, Ryan Bass, the sports director at the CBS Tampa affiliate, reports the tail number of the aircraft does match Halladay’s plane.

Tail number of aircraft that crashed into Gulf does match Roy Halladay’s plane, identity of dead not confirmed. https://t.co/quQJ2rDQ0U — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) November 7, 2017

Halladay previously posted pictures and videos of himself flying his new ICON A5 light-sport aircraft on his Twitter account.

I keep telling my dad flying the Icon A5 low over the water is like flying a fighter jet! His response….. I am flying a fighter jet!! pic.twitter.com/30eVjz9eS6 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 31, 2017

I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs… but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017

What do clouds feel like? I didn’t know either until I got my new Icon A5! I’m getting bruises on my arms from constantly pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/BaObEUj3Xo — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Here’s a video ICON Aircraft released on their YouTube account featuring the former Phillies pitcher.

Halladay is a former eight-time All-Star pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Philadelphia Phillies (2010-2013). He won the Cy Young Award in 2003 and 2010.

Halladay has two children with his wife, Brandy.