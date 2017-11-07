Neighbors Help Children Escape Fast-Moving Fire In Sheraden

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two brothers helped their neighbor’s children escape a fast-moving fire in the city’s Sheraden section on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at a home in the 2700 block of Bergman Street.

Fire investigators said no one was home at the time, but the flames spread quickly.

Firefighters were at the scene within minutes, and they were able to keep the fire from spreading throughout the home. At the same time, they kept the flames from doing major damage to an adjacent structure.

It appears the blaze started on the second floor.

“When they first pulled on scene, they had fire showing from two windows in the front, and also fire on the second floor in the rear. At first, we thought someone was inside the home, but there wasn’t,” Pittsburgh Fire Battalion Chief Greg Lowman said.

Next-door neighbor John Medlick and his brother saw the flames and smoke from their home and ran outside. They knew one of their neighbor’s children were at home alone.

“I ran next door and kind of banged on the door and made sure no one was home. Kids were sleeping in the next house. We got them out of bed, made sure they got their shoes and coats on, and got them out, made sure they were safe,” Medlick said. “My brother made sure nobody was in the next house, but nobody was home there.”