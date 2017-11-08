Penn American Water Awaiting Results After Taking 2nd Water Sample

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — It’s business as usual for Richard Wolfe. He’s the manager at Pasta Too in Bethel Park and says despite the boil water advisory, the customers keep coming. He and his staff are doing what they can to make sure everyone is safe.

“Making the coffee. The iced tea is being made and reboiled; keeping this in the cooler until we need it,” said Wolfe. “We are buying all of our ice from the local distributor.”

Over at the water buffalo at Bethel Park Community Center, folks were filling up late into Tuesday night as the Boil Water Advisory for thousands across Allegheny and Washington counties continues.

“Better to be safe than sorry,” said Bethel Park resident Dave Cummins.

Dave and Laura Cummins say bottled water is hard to come by, so the water buffalo has been very convenient.

“I went to Walmart, and Giant Eagle is pretty empty. Walmart had a few cases of bottled water in Bethel Park,” said Laura.

Pennsylvania American Water said water samples taken from portions of its Allegheny and Washington counties service areas on Monday had cloudiness, or turbidity, levels above regulatory standard, which means there’s a higher chance that water could contain disease causing organisms.

“Once they fix whatever the problem is, the system will be flushed,” said Jim Kelly, the deputy director of the Allegheny County Health Department.

Officials with Penn American Water say the boil water advisory could be lifted sometime Wednesday.

The spokesperson with Penn American Water said a second water test was taken Tuesday afternoon. They anticipate those results to be in by the morning.

Meantime, Bethel Park and South Allegheny School districts canceled Wednesday classes.