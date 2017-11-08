Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Allegheny & Washington Counties

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Boil Water Advisory, which was affecting 100,000 customers in parts of Allegheny and Washington counties, has been lifted.
Water samples taken over the past two days have come back clean and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has authorized lifting the advisory.
A representative from Pennsylvania American Water confirmed this morning that the first set of water samples that were tested did not show any contamination.
This is the third day the Boil Water Advisory had been in effect.
This morning, some Pennsylvania American Water customers were still getting water from the water buffaloes that were placed in various locations in the affected areas.
The customers say they are adjusting to having to boil their water, use bottled water or get water from one of the water buffaloes.
“I haven’t done dishes for three days so I’m okay with that. It’s working out,” Tiffany Wageley said. “I’m sure they’re working very hard to get the situation resolved and we’re being as patient as we can, and hope for the best.”
In Allegheny County, the South Allegheny and Bethel Park school districts canceled classes today, because of the advisory.
The affected areas included:
Allegheny County
- Bethel Park
- Clairton
- Dravosburg
- Elizabeth Township
- Elizabeth Borough
- Glassport
- Jefferson Hills Borough
- Liberty
- Lincoln
- South Fayette
- South Park
- Upper Saint Clair
- West Elizabeth
Washington County
- Amwell
- Avella
- Buffalo
- Burgettstown
- Canton
- Canonsburg
- Caroll Township
- Cecil Township
- Chartiers
- City of Washington
- Claysville
- Cross Creek
- Donegal Township
- East Washington
- Fallowfield
- Finleyville
- Frankfort Springs
- Forward Township
- Green Hills Borough
- Independence
- Hanover
- Hopewell
- Houston
- Jefferson
- McDonald
- Midway
- Monongahela
- Mount Pleasant
- New Eagle
- North Franklin
- North Strabane
- Nottingham
- Peters Township
- Robinson Township
- Smith Township
- Somerset Township
- South Franklin
- South Strabane
- Union Township
- West Middletow
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
One Comment