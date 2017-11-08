Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Allegheny & Washington Counties

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Boil Water Advisory, which was affecting 100,000 customers in parts of Allegheny and Washington counties, has been lifted.

Water samples taken over the past two days have come back clean and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has authorized lifting the advisory.

A representative from Pennsylvania American Water confirmed this morning that the first set of water samples that were tested did not show any contamination.

This is the third day the Boil Water Advisory had been in effect.

This morning, some Pennsylvania American Water customers were still getting water from the water buffaloes that were placed in various locations in the affected areas.

The customers say they are adjusting to having to boil their water, use bottled water or get water from one of the water buffaloes.

“I haven’t done dishes for three days so I’m okay with that. It’s working out,” Tiffany Wageley said. “I’m sure they’re working very hard to get the situation resolved and we’re being as patient as we can, and hope for the best.”

In Allegheny County, the South Allegheny and Bethel Park school districts canceled classes today, because of the advisory.

The affected areas included:

Allegheny County

Bethel Park

Clairton

Dravosburg

Elizabeth Township

Elizabeth Borough

Glassport

Jefferson Hills Borough

Liberty

Lincoln

South Fayette

South Park

Upper Saint Clair

West Elizabeth

Washington County

Amwell

Avella

Buffalo

Burgettstown

Canton

Canonsburg

Caroll Township

Cecil Township

Chartiers

City of Washington

Claysville

Cross Creek

Donegal Township

East Washington

Fallowfield

Finleyville

Frankfort Springs

Forward Township

Green Hills Borough

Independence

Hanover

Hopewell

Houston

Jefferson

McDonald

Midway

Monongahela

Mount Pleasant

New Eagle

North Franklin

North Strabane

Nottingham

Peters Township

Robinson Township

Smith Township

Somerset Township

South Franklin

South Strabane

Union Township

West Middletow

