Crime Stoppers: Reluctant Witnesses Delay Police In Solving Young Mother’s Murder

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A small memorial in the 2200 block of North Charles Street in the city’s Perry South neighborhood serves as a reminder to anyone who passes by of what happened there one night early last August.

Nicole Dailey, 26, was fatally gunned down as she was returning home with her 7-month-old baby, Nia.

Neighbor Al Coker said, “I seen her out here [that night]. I went inside my house, five minutes later, I heard [multiple] gunshots.”

“We know that there were people in the neighborhood that witnessed this homicide. We also know there are people in the area that have information on this case,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg said. “This young lady didn’t deserve to die the way she died that night.”

Trying to hold back tears, Nicole’s first cousin, Brandi Boyd, described the victim as a wonderful young woman.

“She was like the glue that kept our family together. It’s like it’s falling apart without her,” said Boyd.

Three months after Nicole’s shooting death, many people are asking why there’s been no arrests and no motive released.

Police believe there’s been a reluctance from witnesses and others who might know something to come forward.

Sgt. Vollberg said, “I can’t honestly say what the reluctance is. This is not our typical homicide. This was a brutal murder of a young lady just trying to pick up her infant baby out of a backseat of a car.”

Near the spot where her cousin was gunned down, Boyd said it was a miracle that little Nia was not injured when her mother was killed.

“The child is now being raised by an aunt,” said Boyd. “She’s already taken her first steps, life is going on even though Nikki is gone. All we have left to give her is memories that she shouldn’t have been robbed of.”

Anyone who has information is urged to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 423-255-8477.

You can remain anonymous and there is a reward.