Former President Dismissed From Jury Duty

CHICAGO (KDKA) – Former President Barack Obama was dismissed from jury duty Wednesday in Chicago.

The total amount of time Obama was at the downtown Chicago courthouse was less than two hours before he was allowed to go home.

Obama worked the jury room, greeting and thanking other citizens for their jury service. At one point he looked over the room and said, “This looks like Chicago!”

He had spent the previous night at his Chicago home before leaving for jury duty shortly after 9:30 a.m., in a motorcade of four black SUVs, a marked Chicago police SUV, and a marked Illinois State Police SUV.

Former President Obama’s motorcade arrived at the Daley Center moments ago, pulling into the basement garage, so he can report to jury duty. pic.twitter.com/XhGEQFi7c1 — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) November 8, 2017

Arriving around 10 a.m. the former president entered the building through the basement.

Around Noon, Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans announced Obama had been dismissed for the day. The former president had been selected for a jury panel that was not needed on Wednesday, and the entire panel was allowed to go home around lunchtime.

Former President Obama in the 17th floor jury assembly room at the Daley Center, waiting to find out if he’ll be called to serve on a jury. pic.twitter.com/bJ1JH6RldQ — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) November 8, 2017

Evans said several other potential jurors shook hands with Obama while he was at the courthouse, and some even brought along books for him to sign. “It shows us all that I don’t have a good excuse, and it’s an important duty for all of us,” he said.

Obama owns a home in Chicago and is registered to vote there. He and his family live in D.C.

Like the other jurors, Obama will be paid $17.20 for each day of service.