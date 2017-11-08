BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Water Buffalo Locations | About 100,000 Impacted

Former President Dismissed From Jury Duty

Former President Barack Obama extends his hand as he attends Cook County jury duty at the Daley Center on November 8, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Jurors receive $17.20 for each day of jury service.

CHICAGO (KDKA) – Former President Barack Obama was dismissed from jury duty Wednesday in Chicago.

The total amount of time Obama was at the downtown Chicago courthouse was less than two hours before he was allowed to go home.

Obama worked the jury room, greeting and thanking other citizens for their jury service. At one point he looked over the room and said, “This looks like Chicago!”

He had spent the previous night at his Chicago home before leaving for jury duty shortly after 9:30 a.m., in a motorcade of four black SUVs, a marked Chicago police SUV, and a marked Illinois State Police SUV.

Arriving around 10 a.m. the former president entered the building through the basement.

Around Noon, Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans announced Obama had been dismissed for the day. The former president had been selected for a jury panel that was not needed on Wednesday, and the entire panel was allowed to go home around lunchtime.

Evans said several other potential jurors shook hands with Obama while he was at the courthouse, and some even brought along books for him to sign. “It shows us all that I don’t have a good excuse, and it’s an important duty for all of us,” he said.

Obama owns a home in Chicago and is registered to vote there. He and his family live in D.C.

Like the other jurors, Obama will be paid $17.20 for each day of service.

