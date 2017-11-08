WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Kidsburgh: Turnpike Unveiling Mosaic Created By High School Students

By Kristine Sorensen
Filed Under: Kidsburgh, Kristine Sorensen, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Riverview High School

OAKMONT (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike is about to unveil a huge, new mosaic. And, it was made from the ideas and hands of local high school students.

Up close, it’s just broken tiles, a jumble of colors, but step back and the design appears.

Images of western Pennsylvania, all the ideas of students at Riverview High School.

The new mosaic will be unveiled at the Oakmont Service Plaza of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Thursday.

You can read more about lots of impressive things kids are doing and things to do with your kids on kidsburgh.org — an online resource for families.

