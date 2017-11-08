BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Water Buffalo Locations | About 100,000 Impacted

Ohio Inmate Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Halt Execution Due To Being Too Ill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A condemned Ohio killer who argues he is too ill to execute has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his upcoming execution.

Attorneys for death row inmate Alva Campbell say his breathing problems and poor veins will create a spectacle when lethal injection is attempted.

They also argue he was regularly beaten, sexually abused and tortured as a child. Attorneys late last week asked the high court to stop Campbell’s Nov. 15 execution.

The state was expected to oppose the request.

Court documents indicate Ohio’s prisons system may provide a wedge-shaped pillow to elevate Campbell and facilitate his breathing during the execution.

Prosecutors said Campbell’s health claims are ironic given he faked paralysis to escape court custody the day he killed 18-year-old Charles Dials in 1997.

