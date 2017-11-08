Port Authority Announces New CEO

BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Water Buffalo Locations | About 100,000 Impacted

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority announced a new CEO on Wednesday.

The Allegheny County Executive, Rich Fitzgerald, announced the appointment of Katharine Kelleman, effective in January, 2018.

Kelleman was formerly the CEO of the Tampa Florida System until this new appointment.

The Port Authority will be Kelleman’s fifth transit agency. She also worked in Baltimore, Dallas, San Angelo and Tampa.

Fitzgerald said she is a dynamic innovative leader, compared her to his choice for the Airport Authority saying she is someone with strong skills and open to change.

Kelleman says the appointment is a “dream come true,” and is eager to get to work. “I have 20 years in transit. I chose to get into transit because it makes a difference in our communities.”

Her starting salary as the CEO of the Port Authority will be $230,000 per year.

