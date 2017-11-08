Report: Pittsburgh Tops List Of Places To Retire

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A recent Bankrate.com article ranked Pittsburgh as the No. 1 major metro area to retire in.

The article ranks the top 50 most populated cities using criteria such as state and local income tax, crime rate, cost of living, “friend-factor,” and the cost of health care.

Although Pittsburgh didn’t do well in the categories of weather and was average in the combined income tax category, it did very well low crime rate, cost of living, local health care and the “friend factor.”

Other cities did better in certain categories but not as well overall. Los Angeles had the most “things to do,” and performed well in weather. Boston had the best health care and had good scores in “well being.” Miami did poorly in weather and had average scores in health care and crime.

Categories such as cost-of-living, health care and crime were given more importance in the overall scoring.

Bankrate.com used various sources to acquire the data. Cost-of-living data came from the Council for Community and Economic Research. Health care data came from HealthView Services. Tax information came from the nonpartisan Tax Foundation. Weather data was from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 30-year climate averages. Crime data was from the FBI database. Cultural information came from the Creative Vitality Index. Walkability scores came from Walkscore.com. Well-being scores were from the Well-Being Index from Gallup-Healthways.