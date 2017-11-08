Steelers Help Volunteers At Operation Troop Appreciation Warehouse

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The Steelers are paying it forward to veterans and their families in Pittsburgh.

Some of the players volunteered with Operation Troop Appreciation on Wednesday.

The program provides essentials for veterans returning home.

The players loaded up everything from bedding to pots and pans at the charity’s warehouse in West Mifflin.

“I didn’t realize this existed, a few of the other players didn’t either. It’s awesome the things they do, how organized they are, and how helpful they are doing this for our troops,” said Jerald Hawkins, a Steeler offensive lineman.

Hawkins’ two brothers both currently serve in the Army.

Operation Troop Appreciation also provides care packages and essentials to 161,000 deployed troops.