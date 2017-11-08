Police: Tip Leads To Arrest Of Wilkinsburg Church Burglary Suspect

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of audio equipment from a Wilkinsburg church is behind bars.

According to police, a confidential tip led police to Rodrick Scott’s home in the 1100 block of Rebecca Avenue.

When police found Scott, he was wearing the same shoes seen in the surveillance video of the burglary at the Bible Chapel Church.

Scott was taken into custody and later confessed to the crime. He has since been charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

Scott is being lodged at the Allegheny County Jail on $7,500 cash bond.

Police say he managed to take the church’s soundboard, three cameras, six microphones and other miscellaneous electronic and technical equipment.

When the burglary first happened, the pastor admits he felt a sense of violation because someone broke into his church home, but that disappointment was soon replaced by a sense of joy because of the response from the community.

Hours after the story was featured on KDKA-TV, Pastor Dave DiDonato says calls poured into the church.

“We’ve heard from a couple of audio and video companies who want to help and support us,” he said. “Our South Hills campus has supported us with a soundboard we can use. We’ve even had local churches in Wilkinsburg, local pastors saying, ‘How can we come alongside you and help?'”

The pastor believes one of the reasons why the response was so great was that people appreciated his instant willingness to forgive the burglar.

He says he wants to meet the burglar and hopes he will change his life one day. In the meantime, he plans to do whatever is necessary to make the church more secure.