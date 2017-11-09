Police Are Advising An Important New Reason To Wipe Your Shopping Cart

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Police at one station are making a common recommendation for an unusual but important reason. Make sure to wipe down your shopping cart handle before using it.

The reason is because if deadly drugs like fentanyl leave any substance behind on the cart handle, it can enter your body through contact with your skin.

That’s the reason for new recommendation of the old tip from the Facebook post of the Leachville Police Department.

A release from the Drug Enforcement Administration cautions that exposure to fentanyl can kill you. “A very small amount, ingested, or absorbed through your skin, can kill you.”

The release also cautions that fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate painkiller that is mixed with heroin by drug dealers to increase its potency.

The DEA release reports a dosage of fentanyl is a microgram, one millionth of a gram. Similar to a few granules of table salt.

The drug and its analogues appear in several forms including powder, blotter paper, tablets and spray.