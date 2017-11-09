6 Drug Dealers Charged In Allegheny County’s First Carfentanyl Seizure

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six men are facing charges in the first known seizure of carfentanyl in Allegheny County.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that the six men are accused of selling $750,000 worth of carfentanyl, fentanyl and heroin in Allegheny County over the past year.

This case is the first known seizure of carfentanyl by the Office of Attorney General in Allegheny County. Carfentanyl is used as a tranquilizer for large animals, such as elephants, and is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

Those facing charges include 29-year-old Deondray Beasley of Homestead, 22-year-old Derek Williams of Munhall, 30-year-old Dorrean Watson of Pittsburgh, 29-year-old James Wells of North Braddock, 27-year-old Patrick Sanders of Duquesne and 29-year-old Rand Wolford of Braddock.

Sanders and Williams were arrested Thursday morning. Beasley and Watson were previously incarcerated in the in the Allegheny County Jail.

Wells and Wolford are still at large.

The six men will face felony charges of criminal conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver.