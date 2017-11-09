Civic Arena Site Development Deal Could Include Live Music Venue

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In addition to office, retail and housing space at the old Civic Arena site, an entertainment destination may be in the works under the revised deal to redevelop the space.

Five years ago, the final chunk of the iconic Civic Arena crashed to the ground, and since then, what to do with the site has been the topic of much talk, debate, and at times, consternation.

Mayor Bill Peduto has made his wish list known.

“We want to see a combination between entertainment and office space, housing, retail all put together connecting downtown and the Hill together once again,” said Mayor Bill Peduto.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have finally come up with a set of plans that includes all of the city’s desires for the 28-acre site.

Our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report a live music venue would become the heart of the entertainment section, which may be built next to Centre Avenue and Washington Place, right near PPG Paints Arena.

Next to it, would be an open space, inspired by Bryant Park in New York City. It could be used for outdoor movies, as well as a place for fans to gather to watch Penguins’ playoff games on the beloved big screen.

The entertainment district is also expected to include a hotel, a movie theater, bowling alley, comedy venue, and perhaps, a virtual reality experience, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Aside from that, 1,000 residential units are also planned for the site. Officials say 20 percent of the units will be affordable housing.

The Penguins are also in discussions with potential office tenants for the 500,000 square feet of office space that is planned.