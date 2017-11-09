WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Police: Employee Stole More Than $73K From Hines Ward’s Restaurant

Filed Under: Hines Ward, Kimberly Cook, Table 86, Theft

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An employee is facing theft charges for allegedly stealing more than $73,000 over two years from Hines Ward’s Table 86 restaurant in Butler County.

Kimberly Cook was taken into custody last week at the Evans City-Seven Fields police station and has been charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Investigators say the thefts began in August 2015 and continued through last month.

According to the criminal complaint, police say Cook admitted to taking customers’ cash payments, ringing the sale up to look like it was paid for by gift card, then using them herself.

Police say the thefts were discovered during a routine audit.

They say all the transactions are linked to Cook’s employee number, and the thefts started small and “greatly increased in the past year.”

The criminal complaint reports that Cook told police she had “no idea of the amount that she has taken.”

In total, she’s accused of taking $73,344.70.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch