Police: Employee Stole More Than $73K From Hines Ward’s Restaurant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An employee is facing theft charges for allegedly stealing more than $73,000 over two years from Hines Ward’s Table 86 restaurant in Butler County.
Kimberly Cook was taken into custody last week at the Evans City-Seven Fields police station and has been charged with theft by unlawful taking.
Investigators say the thefts began in August 2015 and continued through last month.
According to the criminal complaint, police say Cook admitted to taking customers’ cash payments, ringing the sale up to look like it was paid for by gift card, then using them herself.
Police say the thefts were discovered during a routine audit.
They say all the transactions are linked to Cook’s employee number, and the thefts started small and “greatly increased in the past year.”
The criminal complaint reports that Cook told police she had “no idea of the amount that she has taken.”
In total, she’s accused of taking $73,344.70.