Maya Henry’s Leftover Redux: Holiday Greens and Turkey Calzones

Maya Henry has some tips on what to do with those holiday leftovers. She stopped by PTL to show off some delicious leftovers recipes!

Holiday Greens and Turkey Calzones

Holiday Greens:

1 medium yellow onion

2 large bunches Swiss Chard or other assorted hearty greens (2 pounds)

2 T. olive oil

1 cup pine nuts

1/2 cup golden raisins (can substitute raisins or currants)

2 T. balsamic vinegar

salt and pepper to taste

Finely chop onion and sauté in olive oil. Tear leaves from chard stems. Chop stems and add to pan with onion to soften. Tear leaves into small pieces and add to pan. Stir until chard is wilted and stems are softened. Try not to overcook as you will lose color.

Toast the pine nuts in a dry pan over low heat stirring often. Do not leave unattended, they will burn. They should be lightly brown and fragrant. Stir nuts and raisins into cooked greens. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with vinegar. Can be made ahead and rewarmed before serving.

Serves 8 as a side dish.

Calzones:

1 16-oz ball pizza dough

1 cup marina sauce

2 c. leftover Holiday Greens or plain wilted greens (frozen greens also work, just defrost and then squeeze out excess liquid).

1 . ricotta cheese

½ c. grated parmesan

Salt and pepper

4 T. olive oil

2 Italian sausages or 1-1 ½ c. shredded roast turkey

If using turkey add 1 T. fennel seed and 1 t. crushed red pepper (optional)

Remove dough from fridge and let come to room temperature while prepping filling.

Mix greens, ricotta and parmesan in a medium bowl and season with salt and pepper. If using sausage remove from casings and brown in a pan. Add meat to ricotta mixture along with extra spices if using.

Oil a large (roughly 13×18″) sheet pan and preheat oven to 400 degrees.

On a floured board, divide into four balls. Roll the first ball into a circle 4″ in diameter. Place 1/3 c. filling on one side of dough. Fold the other half of dough over the top and crimp edges with a fork or by pinching them and rolling them inward once.

Place on prepared baking sheet. Repeat 3 more times with remaining dough balls and filling. Before placing in oven, cut two small slits with a sharp knife in the top of each calzone.

While calzones are cooking warm marinara and divide into small bowls or put on serving plates.

Bake 15-20 minutes until brown and crispy. Remove from oven

Serves 4

Visit mayahenry.com/kdka to download a weeknight meal plan incorporating today’s recipe as well as our other Thanksgiving leftover recipes.