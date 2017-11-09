Restaurants Offer Freebies For Veterans, Active Duty Military Members

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A number of restaurant chains across the country are thanking military veterans and active duty members by offering free or discounted food on Veterans Day.

All offers are valid only on Saturday, Nov. 11, unless otherwise noted.

APPLEBEE’S

Applebee’s locations in Pennsylvania and West Virginia will offer a free meal to veterans and active duty military members. Customers can choose from one of seven entrees: the American standard burger, butcher’s meat and potatoes, three-cheese chicken cavatappi, chicken tenders platter, Fiesta Lima Chicken, double crunch shrimp and oriental chicken salad.

BOB EVANS

Veterans and active duty military members can choose from one of six Bob Evans favorites for a complimentary meal.

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

Active and retired armed service members can receive a free small traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries when dining in.

CRACKER BARREL

Veterans can get a free piece of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake at any Cracker Barrel location. The chain will also donate 20 percent of its proceeds from online and in-store purchases of Lodge cookware to Operation Homefront between Oct. 30 and Nov. 11.

DENNY’S

Denny’s will celebrate Veterans Day one day early. On Friday, Nov. 10, active and inactive military personnel can enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. until noon.

DUNKIN’ DONUTS

Veterans and active duty military members can get a free doughnut from Dunkin’ Donuts while supplies lasts.

IHOP

IHOP is also celebrating early, offering active duty military members and veterans free Red, White & Blue pancakes on Friday, Nov. 10. The pancake house will also donate $1 from every Red, White & Blue Combo to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation throughout the month of November.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE

Active and former military members will receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage. Military members will also receive 20 percent off their check from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, and military members, firefighters and police officers will receive 10 percent off their check starting Nov. 17.

Outback Steakhouse will also donate to Operation Homefront from Nov. 8 through Jan. 2, 2018 to support military families.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE

Quaker Steak & Lube will offer free or discounted meals to military veterans and active-duty service members. Customers should call proof of service to their server before ordering their meal. Veterans Day offers vary by location.

RED ROBIN

All veterans and active duty military members will receive a free Red’s Tavern double burger with bottomless steak fries at participating locations.

RED LOBSTER

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military members and reservists.

SHEETZ

Sheetz locations will offer a free 6-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink to veterans and active duty military personnel. Veterans and active duty military members can also receive a free carwash at any Sheetz location.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE

Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free lunch at Texas Roadhouse locations between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Customers can choose from one of 10 entrees for their free meal.