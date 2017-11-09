Setback To Efforts To Recover Body From Ohio River

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Efforts to recover a body from the Ohio River have hit a setback.

Moon Township Police say officers and workers at the Dashields Dam lost sight of the body on Wednesday. Police say it could be under the dam or it may have moved down the river.

According to police, a tow boat crew first observed the body in the Ohio River on Monday. They attempted to catch up to the body before it went over the Dashields Dam, but were unable to do so.

Police say the body was caught in the backwash of the dam. The river has been too high and conditions have been too dangerous to attempt a recovery.

Moon Township Police said Thursday morning that river conditions had not improved enough to allow crews to search the waters near the dam.

Police believe the body is that of a woman. They also believe it has been in the water for some time.

