Seven Springs Ready To Fire Up Snowmaking System

SEVEN SPRINGS (KDKA) — Get your skis and snowboards ready! Seven Springs Mountain Resort says they will start making snow Friday.

The resort saw their first snowfall of the season last weekend, and temperatures this weekend will be cold enough for them to fire up their snowmaking system. The resort has more than 70 new snowguns this season.

The resort hasn’t announced when they will open for the winter.

Hidden Valley Resort also saw their first snow of the season last weekend, but they have not yet announced if they will start making snow this weekend, too.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says a cold front could bring rain and snow Thursday night, and temperatures Friday afternoon will only be in the mid to upper 20s. The coldest weather of the season so far will come Saturday morning, but highs later in the day should hit the 40-degree mark. Temperatures will climb into the 50s on Sunday.