Man Arrested, Accused Of Threatening Ringgold Teachers On Facebook

MONONGAHELA (KDKA) — A man is accused of threatening striking teachers from the Ringgold School District on Facebook.

George Shallenberger is charged with making terroristic threats.

Police arrested him after he posted a message on Facebook, allegedly threatening to shoot Ringgold teachers, who are currently on strike.

Several people saw the post and reported it to police.

“We received a threat on Facebook, something about shooting the teachers and replacing them all or starting over,” said Maria Degnan, the president of the Ringgold Association. “Several people reported it from the community, as well as teachers, that they saw it on Facebook. The district and local police responded very quickly, they got the situation under control. They were able to apprehend the suspect.”

Teachers in the Ringgold School District have been walking the picket lines since last month.

They held a town hall meeting Thursday evening to update district parents and community members on the negotiations.

State law requires teachers to go back to work on Nov. 21, but the union is hoping both side can come to an agreement by Monday.