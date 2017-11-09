Teenager Afraid To Get Flu Shot Attacked By Mother’s Boyfriend

PENN HILLS (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania man attacked his girlfriend’s 14-year-old son because the boy was afraid of getting a flu shot.

Penn Hills police say 32-year-old Justin Heilmann, of Verona, is charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports he brought his girlfriend’s teenage son to a local medical practice to get a flu shot on Tuesday.

According to the police affidavit, the teen was “uncomfortable” getting a shot and Heilmann punched him after attempting to restrain the boy. The teenager ran out of the building and Heilmann followed, soon pushing the teenager down a flight of stairs and dragging him across a parking lot.

No lawyer is listed for Heilmann in online court documents. He faces a preliminary hearing Nov. 20.

