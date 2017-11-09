UPS Launches eBike For Eco-Friendly Downtown Package Delivery

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An eco-friendly way to deliver packages is coming to downtown Pittsburgh.
UPS announced Wednesday that its eBike is coming to Pittsburgh. The eBike is a tricycle equipped with battery-powered electric motors that allow the delivery person to cover longer distances, carry heavier loads and navigate hills and other terrains.
In a release, Mayor Peduto said the city would welcome UPS’s solution to help reduce traffic congestion and tackle urban growth.
UPS’s eBikes will operate in Pittsburgh on a regular route year-round, as weather permits.
The eBike first launched in Germany in 2012 and has since spread to Belgium, Italy, France and Ireland. Portland was the first U.S. city to start using eBikes when the service launched there last December.