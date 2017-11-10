Report: 3-Month-Old Child Found In Ohio Apartment After Parents Fatally Overdose

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (KDKA) — Police found a 3-month-old baby alive in an Ohio apartment with two dead adults Sunday.

CBS affiliate WOIO reports that relatives of 29-year-old Matthew Jacquemain and 25-year-old Sarah Poorman asked police to check on them when they couldn’t be reached last weekend.

Officers forced their way into their apartment and found Jacquemain and Poorman dead of apparent drug overdoses.

Also in the apartment was Jacquemain and Poorman’s 3-month-old daughter. Police say she was not injured, and it’s unknown how long the baby was alone in the apartment after her parents died.

According to WOIO, the child is now in the custody of her paternal grandmother.

