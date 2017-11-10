Get Paid $10,000 Per Month To Vacation In Cancun

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Want to get paid to take a six-month vacation in Cancun, Mexico?
This might be your chance as Cancun.com is looking for a CEO or “Cancun Experience Officer.”
The person that gets hired will create videos, tell stories, and share their experiences living, playing, and discovering Cancun.
The six-month position pays $10,000 per month and covers all work-related accommodations and excursions.
All you have to do is apply online and create a video explaining why you would be perfect for the position.
Cancun.com says it will then pick the top 100 candidates in December and weed it down to the top 50 on Jan. 4.
Five finalists will fly to Cancun later that month for the final selection process.