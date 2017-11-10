Delivery Services Hiring For The Holidays, Some Urgently Looking For Help

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Everyday Stanley Phoenik at Manpower is making phone calls to connect applicants with job interviews.

“If you want to work, now is the time,” he says.

The need is across the board, from retail to manufacturing to package delivery.

With more and more people doing their shopping online, the package delivery services are expecting to be swamped for the next seven weeks, and they need help, a lot of help.

“We can’t do it without them,” says Jackie Fajt, of UPS. “We need those seasonal workers to get the packages where they need to be in time for the holidays.”

UPS says it needs 2,800 seasonal employees just in the Pittsburgh region. Fajt says the biggest need is “primarily… our package handlers and our drivers’ helpers.” Those jobs pay $10.20 an hour and involve sorting, loading and delivering packages.

UPS also needs 67 drivers, and if you’re looking for more than seasonal work, Fajt says, “About 35 percent of our employees started out as seasonal employees.”

That transition to full-time work also happens with seasonal workers at the U.S. Postal Service.

USPS spokeswoman Karen Mazurkiewicz says, “We’re looking to hire about 300 seasonal workers this holiday season, and actually, we’re looking for workers year round as well.”

She says the seasonal jobs pay $16 an hour. But you are up against the clock.

“You need to get your resume in now. Right now there is a posting that closes tomorrow {Saturday, Nov, 11] for these casual holiday helpers,” she says.

The posting for the drivers closes Sunday.

Hundreds of new, local, seasonal workers are needed at Amazon, too. Sorting and packing jobs are the biggest need with pay starting at $11.25 an hour, plus holiday pay and benefits after 30 days.

Amazon’s need for workers is so urgent it is holding an in-person event on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Double Tree Hotel in Green Tree. Applicants will be interviewed and hired on the spot. They will hold another interviewing and hiring session next Thursday as well.

If you are going to go to one of the Amazon events, you will need to take with you identification. To see what you will need to bring to the interview go to: https://www.uscis.gov/i-9-central/acceptable-documents

You can also apply to Amazon online at: https://search.amazondelivers.jobs/job/pittsburgh/part-time-seasonal-sortation-associate/3413/5749677

If you are interested in a job with UPS go to: www.upsjobs.com

And for the Postal Service: www.usps.com/employment

Also, if you want to submit your resume in one place and see what’s available beyond the package delivery services go to: www.manpower.com