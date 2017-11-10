Furry Tails: Madison & Luke Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Madison

Animal Friends

Madison is looking for a second chance at a forever home. She’s a sweet, older pup looking for a loving place to spend her golden years!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Madison is a low-key older gal who came to Animal Friends when her family was moving and couldn’t take her with them. She is a friendly and happy girl who would prefer to be the only pet in your home. Madison is very outgoing with people and would be the perfect fit for a family with children 5 years or older. Since she’s used to home life, she would be a great couch companion during movie night or while watching the big game. Come and meet this pretty girl at Animal Friends today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Luke

Orphans of the Storm

Luke is a handsome guy waiting for his forever home. He just loves to play, but can be pretty laid back, too. Would he make a good fit for your forever family?

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi! I’m Luke. I am a very nice, easy-going, cool dude! I am good with other cats and love to play!

To find out more about how to adopt Luke, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

