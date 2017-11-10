WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Know The Score: Nov. 10, 2017

High School Football, High School Football Scores, HS Football, Know The Score, WPIAL

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Muhlenberg 26, Conrad Weiser 23

Class 6A District 6/8/10

Championship

State College 48, Erie High 12

Class 2A District 10

Semifinal

Greenville 28, Sharpsville 14

Wilmington 49, Reynolds 0

Class 2A District 11

Championship

Schuylkill Haven 48, Palmerton 13

Class 2A District 2

Championship

Dunmore 35, Carbondale 8

Class 2A District 5/8

Championship

Chestnut Ridge 52, Berlin-Brothersvalley 17

Class 2A District 6

Semifinal

Ligonier Valley 39, Cambria Heights 14

Class 2A District 7

Quarterfinal

Elwood City Riverside 42, Avonworth 14

Pittsburgh North Catholic 35, Serra Catholic 14

Steel Valley 42, Burgettstown 0

Washington 54, East Allegheny 7

Class 2A District 9

Championship

Clarion 28, Kane Area 21

Class 3A District 11

Semifinal

Bethlehem Freedom 33, Pocono Mountain West 21

Parkland 52, Easton 10

Class 3A District 12

Championship

Conwell Egan 42, New Hope-Solebury 14

Class 3A District 2

Championship

Scranton Prep 54, Lake-Lehman 7

Class 3A District 3

Semifinal

Middletown 42, Bermudian Springs 7

Wyomissing 13, Littlestown 9

Class 3A District 7

Semifinal

Aliquippa 14, Beaver Area 7

Quaker Valley 40, Seton-LaSalle 7

Class 3A District V

Semifinal

Huntingdon 54, Juniata 7

Class 4A District 1

Championship

Pottsgrove 38, Upper Perkiomen 14

Class 4A District 2

Semifinal

Berwick 48, North Pocono 14

Valley View 40, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 7

Class 4A District 3

Quarterfinal

Berks Catholic 48, Gettysburg 18

East Pennsboro 45, Susquehannock 14

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 43, Shippensburg 22

Lampeter-Strasburg 34, Northern Lebanon 19

Class 4A District 7

Semifinal

Montour 35, South Fayette 27

Thomas Jefferson 27, Belle Vernon 0

Class 4A-District 5/6/9

Championship

Bellefonte 34, Greater Johnstown 12

Class 5A District 11

Championship

Whitehall 34, Southern Lehigh 17

Class 5A District 12

Semifinal

Archbishop Wood 48, Archbishop Ryan 0

Class 5A District 1

Semifinal

Marple Newtown 24, Upper Moreland 18

Springfield Delco 28, West Chester Rustin 7

Unionville 39, Strath Haven 8

Upper Dublin 17, Academy Park 12

Class 5A District 3

Quarterfinal

Cocalico 42, Cedar Crest 7

Governor Mifflin 56, York 7

Manheim Central 55, Waynesboro 0

Class 5A District 7

Semifinal

Gateway 28, McKeesport 21

Penn-Trafford 35, Upper St. Clair 14

Class 6A District 12

Semifinal

St. Joseph’s Prep 17, LaSalle 3

Class 6A District 1

Quarterfinal

Coatesville 61, Downingtown East 42

Garnet Valley 36, North Penn 35

Pennridge 25, Perkiomen Valley 0

Pennsbury 36, Neshaminy 17

Class 6A District 2/4

Championship

Delaware Valley 31, Hazleton Area 3

Class 6A District 3

Quarterfinal

Cumberland Valley 62, Central Dauphin East 9

Hempfield 31, Dallastown Area 28

Manheim Township 28, Central Dauphin 0

West Lawn Wilson 42, Red Lion 7

Class 6A District 7

Semifinal

Pine-Richland 49, North Allegheny 25

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 17, Penn Hills 8

Class A District 1/2

Championship

Old Forge 41, Delco Christian 0

Class A District 11

Championship

Williams Valley 26, Tri-Valley 6

Class A District 6

Quarterfinal

Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 9

Homer-Center 41, Purchase Line 0

Class A District 7

Quarterfinal

California 43, Union Area 19

Clairton 37, Carmichaels 12

Imani Christian Academy 20, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 12

Jeannette 30, Rochester 26

Class A District4

Championship

Wyalusing 28, Montgomery 6

Class AA District IV

Semifinal

Mount Carmel 42, Line Mountain 6

Southern Columbia 59, Central Columbia 14

Class AAA District IV

Championship

Loyalsock 35, Danville 6

Class AAAA District IV

Championship

Selinsgrove 34, Shikellamy 0

