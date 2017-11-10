Know The Score: Nov. 10, 2017

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!
SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:
Muhlenberg 26, Conrad Weiser 23
Class 6A District 6/8/10
Championship
State College 48, Erie High 12
Class 2A District 10
Semifinal
Greenville 28, Sharpsville 14
Wilmington 49, Reynolds 0
Class 2A District 11
Championship
Schuylkill Haven 48, Palmerton 13
Class 2A District 2
Championship
Dunmore 35, Carbondale 8
Class 2A District 5/8
Championship
Chestnut Ridge 52, Berlin-Brothersvalley 17
Class 2A District 6
Semifinal
Ligonier Valley 39, Cambria Heights 14
Class 2A District 7
Quarterfinal
Elwood City Riverside 42, Avonworth 14
Pittsburgh North Catholic 35, Serra Catholic 14
Steel Valley 42, Burgettstown 0
Washington 54, East Allegheny 7
Class 2A District 9
Championship
Clarion 28, Kane Area 21
Class 3A District 11
Semifinal
Bethlehem Freedom 33, Pocono Mountain West 21
Parkland 52, Easton 10
Class 3A District 12
Championship
Conwell Egan 42, New Hope-Solebury 14
Class 3A District 2
Championship
Scranton Prep 54, Lake-Lehman 7
Scranton Prep 54, Lake-Lehman 7
Class 3A District 3
Semifinal
Middletown 42, Bermudian Springs 7
Wyomissing 13, Littlestown 9
Class 3A District 7
Semifinal
Aliquippa 14, Beaver Area 7
Quaker Valley 40, Seton-LaSalle 7
Class 3A District V
Semifinal
Huntingdon 54, Juniata 7
Class 4A District 1
Championship
Pottsgrove 38, Upper Perkiomen 14
Class 4A District 2
Semifinal
Berwick 48, North Pocono 14
Valley View 40, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 7
Class 4A District 3
Quarterfinal
Berks Catholic 48, Gettysburg 18
East Pennsboro 45, Susquehannock 14
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 43, Shippensburg 22
Lampeter-Strasburg 34, Northern Lebanon 19
Class 4A District 7
Semifinal
Montour 35, South Fayette 27
Thomas Jefferson 27, Belle Vernon 0
Class 4A-District 5/6/9
Championship
Bellefonte 34, Greater Johnstown 12
Class 5A District 11
Championship
Whitehall 34, Southern Lehigh 17
Class 5A District 12
Semifinal
Archbishop Wood 48, Archbishop Ryan 0
Class 5A District 1
Semifinal
Marple Newtown 24, Upper Moreland 18
Springfield Delco 28, West Chester Rustin 7
Unionville 39, Strath Haven 8
Upper Dublin 17, Academy Park 12
Class 5A District 3
Quarterfinal
Cocalico 42, Cedar Crest 7
Governor Mifflin 56, York 7
Manheim Central 55, Waynesboro 0
Class 5A District 7
Semifinal
Gateway 28, McKeesport 21
Penn-Trafford 35, Upper St. Clair 14
Class 6A District 12
Semifinal
St. Joseph’s Prep 17, LaSalle 3
Class 6A District 1
Quarterfinal
Coatesville 61, Downingtown East 42
Garnet Valley 36, North Penn 35
Pennridge 25, Perkiomen Valley 0
Pennsbury 36, Neshaminy 17
Class 6A District 2/4
Championship
Delaware Valley 31, Hazleton Area 3
Class 6A District 3
Quarterfinal
Cumberland Valley 62, Central Dauphin East 9
Hempfield 31, Dallastown Area 28
Manheim Township 28, Central Dauphin 0
West Lawn Wilson 42, Red Lion 7
Class 6A District 7
Semifinal
Pine-Richland 49, North Allegheny 25
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 17, Penn Hills 8
Class A District 1/2
Championship
Old Forge 41, Delco Christian 0
Class A District 11
Championship
Williams Valley 26, Tri-Valley 6
Class A District 6
Quarterfinal
Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 9
Homer-Center 41, Purchase Line 0
Class A District 7
Quarterfinal
California 43, Union Area 19
Clairton 37, Carmichaels 12
Imani Christian Academy 20, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 12
Jeannette 30, Rochester 26
Class A District4
Championship
Wyalusing 28, Montgomery 6
Class AA District IV
Semifinal
Mount Carmel 42, Line Mountain 6
Southern Columbia 59, Central Columbia 14
Class AAA District IV
Championship
Loyalsock 35, Danville 6
Class AAAA District IV
Championship
Selinsgrove 34, Shikellamy 0
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)