2 Injured In North Side Head-On Crash

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash involving a Port Authority bus on the North Side.
The crash happened near the intersection of Penfort and Essen Streets in the Spring Hill/City View area around 6:30 a.m.
The other vehicle involved in the crash appears to be a minivan. Both drivers are believed to have been injured, but their conditions are not known.
UPDATE from police on scene: both drivers injured in that head-on collision on Penfort St @ Essen St & taken to hospital. @CBSPittsburgh
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) November 10, 2017
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details