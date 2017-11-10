2 Injured In North Side Head-On Crash

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash involving a Port Authority bus on the North Side.

The crash happened near the intersection of Penfort and Essen Streets in the Spring Hill/City View area around 6:30 a.m.

The other vehicle involved in the crash appears to be a minivan. Both drivers are believed to have been injured, but their conditions are not known.

