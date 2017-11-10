Penn State Payouts On Sandusky Abuse Claims Now Top $100M

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Penn State has paid out an additional $16 million to people with claims they were sexually abused by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, raising the total amount of payouts to more than $100 million.

The school previously said it settled with 33 people for $93 million. The new payouts bring the total to $109 million.

It’s not clear how many people shared in the latest settlements, which were paid during the 2016-17 school year.

The university also disclosed Friday that it spent at least $4.9 million last year on related internal investigations and costs.

The latest payments mean the school’s overall Sandusky-related costs now exceed a quarter-billion dollars.

Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence for sexual abuse of boys, including attacks that occurred in campus facilities.

