Second Round Games Set In WPIAL High School Football Playoffs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The WPIAL high school football playoffs roll on with second round games set for Friday night.

All WPIAL playoff games are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

In Class 6-A, Pine-Richland is undefeated (11-0) and the top-ranked team in Pennsylvania according to MaxPreps. The next team to challenge the Rams will be North Allegheny. Central Catholic will face Penn Hills in the other semifinal.

Class 6-A Second Round Games

North Allegheny (5) vs. Pine-Richland (1) – at Ambridge

Penn Hills (6) vs. Central Catholic (2) – at Fox Chapel

In Class 5-A, Penn Trafford survived an upset scare last Friday. The Warriors needed a fourth quarter comeback to erase a 21-14 deficit and get past Fox Chapel. Upper St. Clair is their next opponent. On the other side of the bracket, McKeesport will look to upset Gateway.

Class 5-A Second Round Games

Upper St. Clair (4) vs. Penn Trafford (1) – at West Mifflin

McKeesport (6) vs. Gateway (2) – at Norwin

All of the top seeds advanced last Friday in Class 4-A. That sets up a pair of heavyweight match-ups. Undefeated South Fayette (11-0) will face Montour, who stormed back from a 21-point deficit in the second half to beat New Castle last Friday. Undefeated Belle Vernon (10-0) has a rematch against Thomas Jefferson. The Leopards handed the Jaguars their only loss of the season when the two teams met back on October 13.

Class 4-A Second Round Games

Montour (4) vs. South Fayette (1) – at West Allegheny

Thomas Jefferson (3) vs. Belle Vernon (2) – at Baldwin

In Class 3-A, undefeated Aliquippa (11-0) is back in the semifinals for the 11th consecutive season. The Quips will face Beaver. Quaker Valley is coming off its first playoff win since 1983. The Quakers will take on Seton LaSalle.

Class 3-A Second Round Games

Beaver (5) vs. Aliquippa (1) – at Central Valley

Seton LaSalle (3) vs. Quaker Valley (2) – at North Hills

Class 2-A produced the biggest upset of the first round in the WPIAL. Avonworth knocked off Charleroi last Friday. Next up for the Antelopes is Riverside. Elsewhere, Steel Valley (9-0) and Washington (10-0) will look to stay unbeaten.

Class 2-A Second Round Games

Burgettstown (9) vs. Steel Valley (1) – at Keystone Oaks

Avonworth (12) vs. Riverside (4) – at Seneca Valley

East Allegheny (7) vs. Washington (2) – at Elizabeth Forward

Serra Catholic (6) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (3) – at Hampton

Another Class 2-A team from western Pennsylvania is still alive in the District 6 playoffs. Undefeated Ligonier Valley (11-0) will host Cambria Heights at 7 p.m.

In Class 1-A, California stayed undefeated (11-0) with a big first round win over Bishop Canevin last Friday. Next up for the Trojans is Union, which rallied in the 4th quarter to beat Fort Cherry in the first round.

Class 1-A Second Round Games

Union (9) vs. California (1) – at Canon McMillan

Our Lady of Sacred Heart (5) vs. Imani Christian (4) – at Chartiers Houston

Carmichaels (7) vs. Clairton (2) – at Charleroi

Rochester (6) vs. Jeannette (3) – at Peters Township

Another Class 1-A from western Pennsylvania is still alive in the District 6 playoffs. Homer-Center will host Purchase Line at 7 p.m.

The WPIAL championship games for Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A will be played on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Heinz Field. The Class 2A and 1A championship games will be played Saturday, Nov. 25 at Robert Morris University’s Joe Walton Stadium.