Sharon Police Searching For Man Accused Of Shooting Teen

SHARON (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a teenager in Sharon on Tuesday.
The shooting happened Tuesday morning on Malleable Street.
Sharon Police say that 23-year-old Paris La’Shawn Howell shot a 17-year-old boy in the leg.
The victim is recovering.
Howell is being charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
Police say Howell should be considered armed and dangerous, and if seen, he should not bee approached.
Anyone who sees Howell or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.