Sharon Police Searching For Man Accused Of Shooting Teen

Filed Under: Attempted Homicide, Local TV, Paris La'Shawn Howell, Robbery, Sharon, Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARON (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a teenager in Sharon on Tuesday.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning on Malleable Street.

Sharon Police say that 23-year-old Paris La’Shawn Howell shot a 17-year-old boy in the leg.

The victim is recovering.

Howell is being charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.

Police say Howell should be considered armed and dangerous, and if seen, he should not bee approached.

Anyone who sees Howell or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch