Report: Man Accused Of Attempted Child Luring On Multiple Occasions

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Scenery Hill man is accused of trying to lure young girls into his vehicle on multiple occasions.

According to the Observer-Reporter, three young girls say 22-year-old Dillon Wyant Jolly tried to lure them into his vehicle on several separate occasions in September.

Two of the girls told police a man followed them in a white car and asked if they wanted a ride while they were near an East Wylie Avenue convenience store on Sept. 8. They told police they ran through yards to get away from him.

The Observer-Reporter says one of those girls and another girl said the same man pulled up alongside them as they were walking on Maple Avenue on Sept. 20 and asked them if they wanted a ride. He then drove past them, turned around and approached them again.

One of the girls says another incident happened a few days later while she was walking alone on Summerlea Avenue. She told police the same man tried to get her to get into his car.

One of the girls managed to get a cellphone photo of the license plate on the man’s vehicle during the incident on Sept. 20. Police were then able to determine the vehicle was registered to Jolly.

The Observer-Reporter says Jolly was arraigned on three counts each of luring a child into a vehicle and stalking. He was released from the Washington County Jail on Thursday after posting $10,000 bond.