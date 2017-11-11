COLD WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Police Receive ‘Unsubstantiated’ Bomb Threat At Duquesne University

Filed Under: Bomb Threat, Duquesne University, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police responded to a bomb threat on Duquesne University’s campus Saturday afternoon.

An email sent out to University staff and students said that police had received “an unsubstantiated threat of a bomb on campus.” A male caller told police that there was “a bomb in a backpack where people eat.”

The email did not specify where on campus the backpack was.

Police and staff were searching the campus around 3:30 p.m.

University officials say services and activities are not disrupted by the threat.

Police left the A.J. Palumbo Center around 4:45 p.m. and those who had arrived for the Duquesne Dukes 5:30 p.m. game against St. Francis Brooklyn were allowed into the building.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact Duquesne University Police at (412) 396-2677.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch