Police Receive ‘Unsubstantiated’ Bomb Threat At Duquesne University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police responded to a bomb threat on Duquesne University’s campus Saturday afternoon.
An email sent out to University staff and students said that police had received “an unsubstantiated threat of a bomb on campus.” A male caller told police that there was “a bomb in a backpack where people eat.”
The email did not specify where on campus the backpack was.
Police and staff were searching the campus around 3:30 p.m.
University officials say services and activities are not disrupted by the threat.
Police left the A.J. Palumbo Center around 4:45 p.m. and those who had arrived for the Duquesne Dukes 5:30 p.m. game against St. Francis Brooklyn were allowed into the building.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact Duquesne University Police at (412) 396-2677.