COLD WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Duquesne University Hosts State’s Largest Veterans Day Breakfast

Filed Under: Duquesne University, Veterans Day, Veterans Day Breakfast, Veterans Leadership Program

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

700 veterans enjoyed breakfast at Duquesne University in the state’s largest Veterans Day breakfast.

The Veterans Leadership Program (VLP) held their 19th annual Veterans Day breakfast at Duquesne University Saturday in the Student Union Ballroom.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Roger Brooke, Professor of Psychology and the Director of the Military Psychological Services at Duquesne University. Brooke is also the President of Soldiers Heart, the national organization that has provided training to senior officers in NATO and the Pentagon along with chaplains in the US Army.

The event was emceed by Dr. Don Accamando and sponsored by UPMC and Bayer.

The Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania is an independent, nonprofit agency founded in 1982. It provides essential housing, employment and vital support services to local veterans, service members, and their families with the goal of improving their self-sufficiency, sustainability, and quality of life. VLP serves more than 2,700 veterans and their families. For more information, call 412-481-8200 or visit www.NeverForgetVets.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch