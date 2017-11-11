Duquesne University Hosts State’s Largest Veterans Day Breakfast

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

700 veterans enjoyed breakfast at Duquesne University in the state’s largest Veterans Day breakfast.

The Veterans Leadership Program (VLP) held their 19th annual Veterans Day breakfast at Duquesne University Saturday in the Student Union Ballroom.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Roger Brooke, Professor of Psychology and the Director of the Military Psychological Services at Duquesne University. Brooke is also the President of Soldiers Heart, the national organization that has provided training to senior officers in NATO and the Pentagon along with chaplains in the US Army.

The event was emceed by Dr. Don Accamando and sponsored by UPMC and Bayer.

The Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania is an independent, nonprofit agency founded in 1982. It provides essential housing, employment and vital support services to local veterans, service members, and their families with the goal of improving their self-sufficiency, sustainability, and quality of life. VLP serves more than 2,700 veterans and their families. For more information, call 412-481-8200 or visit www.NeverForgetVets.org.