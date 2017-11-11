Police: Indiana Man Charged With Shooting 18-Year-Old In Chest

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — A 19-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly shooting an 18-year-old man in an Indiana Borough home Friday night.
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. at a home on N. 15th Street.
According to police, 19-year-old Jacob Robert Kelly, of Indiana, was with the 18-year-old man and a witness inside the home when Kelly began waving around a handgun. The handgun discharged once, striking the 18-year-old man in the upper right chest area.
The victim was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. His condition is unknown.
Police say the handgun was recovered near the scene, and they believe Kelly attempted to get rid of it.
Kelly is facing charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.