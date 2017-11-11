Report: Man Burns American Flags Outside Pa. High School

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
LANCASTER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was reportedly caught on security footage burning American flags outside a Pennsylvania high school Thursday.
Lancaster Online reports that a number of American flags were placed outside Lancaster Catholic High School for Veterans Day this week. When staff arrived at the school early Thursday, they found a pile of ash outside the front doors.
When police checked security footage, a male could be seen burning flags just after 1 a.m. About 10 flags were burned and 10 more were damaged, according to police.
According to Lancaster Online, no one has been charged, and police are investigating.