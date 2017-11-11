Volunteers Needed To Knit, Crochet Hats For Newborns

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The American Heart Association is looking for volunteers to knit and crochet hats for newborns in hospitals across the country, including several Pittsburgh hospitals.
The “Little Hats, Big Hearts” program provides handmade red hats to babies born at participating hospitals in February, which is American Heart Month.
The American Heart Association and the Children’s Heart Foundation want to raise awareness about heart health and congenital heart defects.
Volunteers are asked to use red cotton or acrylic yarn of a medium to heavy weight. They also ask that the yarn is machine washable and dryable.
The program also accepts yarn donations.
Participating Pittsburgh hospitals and sample hat patterns can be found here: heart.org./littlehatsbighearts