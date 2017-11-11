Pittsburgh Breaks Record Low Temperature On Veterans Day

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

It was a frigid start on Veterans Day in Pittsburgh and a new record low was set.

Temperatures fell all the way down to 18° Saturday morning, setting a new Veterans Day record low.

The previous record low of 21° was set in 1973 according to the National Weather Service.

This morning’s new record low was 3° colder than the previous record.

The average low temperatures this time of the year is 36°.

Vehicles were taking around 10-minutes to warm to the point of actually feeling warm.

Temperatures are expected to warm back up over the next several days with mornings warming into the 20s Sunday and 30s Monday through the week onward according to Jon Burnett’s 7-day forecast.

Afternoons will be warming up too but still staying cool with highs climbing back into the 40s and 50s through the week ahead.

Expected temperatures during Saturday’s Veterans day Parade in downtown Pittsburgh which begins at 10:30 AM were expected to be in the low 30s and feel like the mid 20s.