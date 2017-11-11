Senator Aims To Streamline Federal Food For Seniors Program

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Senators from Maine and Pennsylvania say they want to streamline the application process for a federal program that provides nutritious food to senior citizens.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania call their effort the Nourishing Our Golden Years Act. They say it would reduce the burden on states in administrating a U.S. Department of Agriculture program known as the Senior Food Box.

Collins says the program, also called the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, provides critical fruits, vegetables and non-perishable foods to senior citizens. She says her proposal would help make certain more seniors don’t have to choose between buying food and paying their bills.

Collins and Casey say more than 10 million adults age 60 or over experienced food insecurity in 2014.

