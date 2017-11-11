Veterans Day Parade Marches Through Frigid Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh honored all veterans on a frigid Saturday morning with the annual Veterans Day Parade.

The parade marched through downtown Pittsburgh along Liberty Avenue to Point State Park on the coldest Nov. 11 morning in the city’s history.

Point State Park hosted Fort Pitt Museum’s Steel City Salutes The Troops after the parade. Re-enactors presented military drills through the ages demonstrating how soldiers marched in formation, fired muskets, and played military music in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.

Fire Chief Darryl Jones – a @USMC veteran – proudly reads Mayor @billpeduto proclamation honoring our troops #VeteransDay2017 pic.twitter.com/0DFxQeVRcr — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) November 11, 2017

The Heinz History Center held a Flag Ceremony in its Great Hall. It included the unfurling of a 36-foot American flag, the singing of the National anthem, a moment of silence for those who have served our country and the ceremonial folding of the flag.

Earlier in the day, Duquesne University hosted 700 veterans for breakfast in the student Union Ballroom, the largest Veterans Day breakfast in the state of Pennsylvania.

Veterans Day is the federal holiday to honor all veterans. It was previously called Armistice Day. It is held yearly on Nov. 11. It’s referred to as being on “11/11.”

Temperatures during Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade in downtown Pittsburgh which began at 10:30 AM were in the low 30s after slowly climbing back up from an overnight low of 17°. That set a new Veterans Day record low temperature for the city.