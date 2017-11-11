3 Arrested In Connection To West Mifflin, Dravosburg Robberies

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three suspects are facing a long list of charges for convenience store robberies in West Mifflin and Dravosburg, but police believe they could also be responsible for more than a half dozen other hold-ups.

Police say 24-year-old Damon Gergely of North Huntingdon, 25-year-old Lindsay Vasko of Duquesne, and 51-year-old Bennie Carter of West Mifflin are charged in at least two convenience store robberies in Dravosburg and West Mifflin.

According to the criminal complaint, Vasko told detectives she was with Gergely and Carter when they robbed the R&M Variety Store in West Mifflin. Vasko says her job was to make sure no customers were inside before giving Gergely the signal to rob the business.

Vasko also said that Carter drove them in his van and waited to take them away after the robbery. The owner of the business said they took nearly $500 and several packs of cigarettes.

Vasko told police they did the same thing at the Speedy Mart in Dravosburg. Police have video surveillance from the Speedy Mart confirming Vasko’s story on how the robberies happened.

The criminal complaint says police are trying to determine if the suspects were involved in a number of robberies in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. One of the suspects told police they robbed the stores to get money for drugs.

On Wednesday, police went to Gergely’s apartment and arrested Vasko and Carter. Gergely escaped through a window but was picked up the next day. Police say he had a number of warrants for probation violation and, at the time, was carrying a bag of unused needles and other drug paraphernalia.

All three are locked up in the Allegheny County Jail facing a number of charges.