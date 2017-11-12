HERE WE GO! Steelers-Colts | Week 10 Injury Report | Opponent Profile: Colts | Dunlap: Steelers Should Make Super Bowl | More Steelers

Singer Carrie Underwood Recovering After Fall At Home

Filed Under: Carrie Underwood

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Country music star Carrie Underwood is recuperating from injuries sustained in a fall on steps outside her home.

In a statement Sunday on Twitter, Underwood thanked her fans for messages of support following her fall Friday night.

The Tennessean reports Underwood was treated and released from a hospital for a broken wrist, cuts and abrasions. Her husband, retired NHL hockey star Mike Fisher, traveled to Nashville to be with her.

Underwood wrote that “I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

A statement from an Underwood spokesperson says she will miss a benefit concert Sunday in Nashville for victims of the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting and hurricanes in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch