Officials: Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Sold Meth, Heroin At Work

DENVER, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Pennsylvania say a Dunkin’ Donuts employee has been charged after he was seen selling drugs at work.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Nathan Wade Pizzardi was seen selling drugs in the parking lot of a Dunkin’ Donuts where he worked. Detectives say he was in uniform while selling the drugs and, in some instances, he was wearing his drive-thru window headset.

nathan wade pizzardi Officials: Dunkin Donuts Employee Sold Meth, Heroin At Work

(Photo Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office)

Back in August and September, detectives saw Pizzardi selling methamphetamine in the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot and saw him selling heroin at a nearby convenience store.

Pizzardi has been charged with two felonies.

