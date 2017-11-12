HERE WE GO! Steelers-Colts | Week 10 Injury Report | Opponent Profile: Colts | Dunlap: Steelers Should Make Super Bowl | More Steelers

Police Investigating Perry Twp. Mini-Mart Robbery

PERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Fayette County mini-mart Friday night.

It happened at the Honey Bear Sunoco in the 3000 block of Pittsburgh Road in Perry Township just before 8:15 p.m.

State police say a man came into the Honey Bear and demanded money from the store clerk. He fled the scene, heading towards the post office behind the Honey Bear.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male. He’s between 5-feet-8-inches and 6-feet tall.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a puffy black coat, gray pants, white tennis shoes, yellow gloves with black stripes on the thumb and finger, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Belle Vernon at (724) 929-6262.

