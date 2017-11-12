HERE WE GO! Steelers-Colts | Week 10 Injury Report | Opponent Profile: Colts | Dunlap: Steelers Should Make Super Bowl | More Steelers

City Hopes Conduct Pact With Police Will Serve As Model

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – A coalition representing minority groups in Ohio’s fourth-largest city thinks a new code of conduct signed with police will improve relations between the two.

They also hope it can be a model for other cities.

Leaders who negotiated the agreement in Toledo say it brings both sides together and will lead to finding solutions instead of reasons to blame each other if trouble arises.

They say work on the idea began nearly two years ago when tensions and disturbances began to mount around the nation.

The code of conduct signed by city and community organizers leaders last week calls for the public to cooperate and be respectful toward police.

It also calls for officers to limit their use of force and spend more time getting to know people in Toledo’s neighborhoods.

