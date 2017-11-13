WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Police Investigating After 2 Bodies Found In Parks Twp. Home

Filed Under: Armstrong County, Death Investigation, Parks Township

PARKS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two bodies were discovered inside a home this afternoon in Armstrong County.

The house is located at the corner of West Fifth and Lincoln Street in Parks Township.

(Source: Matthew Cochran)

Police and other units have roped off the area, and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

Authorities are not releasing many details as the investigation is just beginning.

So there’s no word yet on how the two people died.

