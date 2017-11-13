Police Investigating After 2 Bodies Found In Parks Twp. Home

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PARKS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two bodies were discovered inside a home this afternoon in Armstrong County.
The house is located at the corner of West Fifth and Lincoln Street in Parks Township.
Police and other units have roped off the area, and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.
Authorities are not releasing many details as the investigation is just beginning.
So there’s no word yet on how the two people died.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.