QB Colin Kaepernick Named GQ ‘Citizen Of The Year’

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is back on the cover of GQ, this time to be recognized as Citizen of the Year.

Kaepernick has been a polarizing figure ever since he started a protest during the national anthem to bring awareness to police brutality.

He was featured on the cover of GQ back in 2013 during the height of his career, but he remains without a team this season – a situation many claim to be the result of his protest.

GQ says Kaepernick wanted to participate in the cover to try and take back the narrative of his original protest, which many critics have now conflated to a protest of the flag.

The article goes into detail with several artists, activists, musicians and other figures who all talk about what Kaepernick’s protest means to them.